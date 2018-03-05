Campus operations to resume after slayings

A Central Michigan University spokeswoman says operations will resume as normal at the school this week after a 19-year-old student allegedly killed his parents in his campus dormitory.

Heather Smith says Sunday that administrative offices will be open Monday. She says students are away on spring break and classes will resume March 12 at the Mount Pleasant school.

James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested after a manhunt and faces murder and gun charges in the Friday morning slayings of his father, Eric Davis Sr., and mother, Diva Davis. Davis Jr.'s parents had picked him up Friday from a hospital where he had been brought for suspected drug abuse. His parents had planned to take him home.

After the shootings, officials canceled events and activities Friday evening on the campus, 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The Davis family is from Plainfield, Illinois.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.