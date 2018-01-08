Caller reports himself driving drunk

Police in Florida are sharing details Monday of an unusual phone call they received on New Year's Eve.

It was from a man who called 911 to report himself drunk driving.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Michael Lester made the call to them, from his car, while he was drunk.

Police say he admitted to driving the wrong way and he had been driving drunk all night and quote "Was trying to get pulled over."

Here is the transcript of the 911 call:

"Dispatcher: what is it you're trying to report, sir?

Caller: oh, I was just drunk driving.

Dispatcher: you're drunk driving right now?

Caller: yeah, all night.

Dispatcher: okay, well...

Caller: I'm actually right in front of the police department right now.

Dispatcher: okay, can you pull over somewhere? Where are you right now?

Caller: I don't know, I'm too drunk."

The dispatcher was able to help officers track him down and arrest him.

Police say he admitted to drinking and swallowing methamphetamine.

He also said he'd hadn't slept in days.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted the 911 call on Facebook using the hashtag "Hello 9-1-1 I'm hammered."

And since no one was hurt they used another hashtag "L-o-t-o" which the department says means "Laughing our tasers off."