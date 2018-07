LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Volunteers from around Mid-Michigan will roll up their sleeves and help out homeowners in need in Lansing.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light teams up with Habitat For Humanity to help local families with various projects during its annual Rock The Block event.

Dozens of volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Mount Hope Road in Lansing. The volunteers will then help to make homes in the Baker neighborhood safer and more affordable.