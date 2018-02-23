Businesses deal with rising waters in Mid-Michigan

Flooding is wreaking havoc in Mid-Michigan. Dozens of roads are closed, businesses and homes are flooded, and evacuations are underway.
Instead of being drawn in the sand, lines are being drawn with sand as local businesses deal with rising waters.
“I’ve been here for 18 years and it's never been like this,” said Mark Cheadle, owner of Dagwood’s Bar on Kalamazoo Ave. in Lansing.
Dagwood’s was closed for business Thursday, so far the water hasn’t gotten into the building.
“You always get a little overflow from the river from time to time,” said Cheadle. “You know we are in a low area so it's going to happen but it hasn't been this bad in 20 years.”
The intersection of Okemos Road and Grand River Ave. in Okemos was covered in inches of water with nowhere to go. Many cars tried getting through the intersection all day Thursday, some were unsuccessful.
FOX 47 spotted MDOT crews helping push a van out of the flooded water.
Meridian Township Police say 15 disabled vehicles were pulled from the Okemos Road and Grand River Ave. intersection.
Police urge drivers to avoid the area, especially with more rain on the way.
Allstate agent Pam Lambropoulos dodged a little water getting to work in Okemos Thursday. She says never has water gotten this high in her parking lot.
A plan is in place just in case headquarters becomes inoperable.
“We can work remotely and answer phones,” Lambropoulos. “(We can) still take care of claims and customers.”