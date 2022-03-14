Business destroyed by fire in Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Street business district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews spent hours overnight battling a fire in a Wealthy Street business district on Grand Rapids' Southeast side.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Wealthy Street and Henry Avenue SE.

Multiple firefighters fought the fire. A large portion of the building collapsed.

The building is a bookbinding business, Tatum Bookbinding. At this time, no other businesses have been impacted by the fire.

Firefighters say there are no reported injuries and no one was inside when the fire broke out.

Wealthy Street, a heavily travelled east-west artery, remained closed west of Eastern Avenue as of 8 a.m.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is now investigating the cause of the quickly-spreading fire.