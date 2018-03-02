Bus Driver Shortage in Michigan

While most schools are trying to get kids home safely in weather like this, some are struggling to find people to drive them. FOX 47's Marcus Dash asked a local district about how they're dealing with a bus driver shortage. It's an issue that's been facing districts around the state, but it becomes an even bigger problem in small districts like Bath Township forcing supervisors to get behind the wheel.

"I am basically driving every day in the morning and then I am usually on a route in the afternoon it's just very hard right now to get drivers period," said David Wright.

Bath Community Schools transportation supervisor David Wright says having to drive puts a lot of pressure on him because it takes away from his supervising responsibilities like communicating with parents and other drivers.

"I am supposed to be in this office on the radio's assisting drivers when they are out on their routes," said Wright.

Today alone they are combining two bus routes because they are down another driver due to illness.

Wright says they've had some interest in the jobs but the lack of hours and no work during the summer is keeping people away.

"The hourly wage is pretty good, it is enough to get you by, but its just not enough to get ahead," said Wright.

Wright says there are a lot of positives that come with this job.

"Their smiling faces, they keep you feeling young, you are basically your own boss as well on that bus. I mean I am not on the bus as your supervisor telling you what to do," said Wright.

Dean Transportation tells me they're also struggling to hire bus drivers.

A spokesperson believes they're losing drivers to ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft which offer a more flexible schedule.

Wages for bus drivers in bath township start at 19 dollars an hour and Dean Transportation is offering fifteen dollars an hour for drivers in Lansing.