Brother and sister from Wisconsin to compete for team USA

A brother and sister from Wisconsin will compete for team USA curling. In addition to their spots on the u-s men's and women's teams they're also on the first-ever mixed doubles team.

Just outside Madison's Beltline is the Madison Curling Club. It's home ice for team USA curlers Matt and Rebecca Hamilton. Matt has been curling since his early teens and he convinced Rebecca to compete.

Olympic curling competition begins February 7th and the siblings say there a few things fans can watch for like Matt's custom curling shoes. Also watch for the looks that only siblings can give each other.