Bridge Demolition to Close Local Road This Holiday Weekend

Mt. Hope Avenue at US-127 will be closed starting at 6 PM on March 29th to make way for a bridge demolition. This demolition comes as part of the 205 million dollar investment to rebuild the US-127 and I-496 that is set to improve the roadways and vehicle movement.

This demolition is only slated to be temporary with an estimated end date of Sunday March 31st. Detours will be posted and drivers could see some delays due to the fact that this is the start of the Easter holiday weekend.

