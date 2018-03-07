Bond set at $1.25 million for CMU shooting suspect

James Eric Davis Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and a third count for felony firearm. He heard his charges, what his bond would be set at and discussed the next hearing dates at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Honorable Paul Chamberlain's Isabella County courtroom.

It was a video arraignment via the Michigan Supreme Court cloud. Davis was in his hospital bed at McLaren Central.

Judge Chamberlain read off the charges to Davis - count one, open murder of Diva Davis, with a max penalty of life; count two, open murder of Eric Davis Sr. with a max penalty of life, and count three for felony firearm which is a minimum two years consecutively in prison.

Before setting the bond, the Judge asked Davis if he could afford to hire his own attorney, which he replied no. Then the judge asked him if he wanted to wave counsel which he replied no, and then said, "I mean yes." The judge then declared that he was going to wait on that decision until Davis and his court appointed attorney could have a private discussion.

The judge then asked Davis if he wanted to wave his probably cause conference and prelim and Davis said yes. He said it was due to being in the hospital and taking care of his medical condition.

The prosecution spoke about Davis as a flight risk when asked about setting the bond. He said that charges of open murder are the highest grade criminal charges in Michigan and asked for bond to be set at $3 million.

The defense argued that a $3 million bond is like denying bond to a 19-year-old college student.

The judge took a moment and then declared bond would be $500,000 on count one, $500,000 on count two, and $125,000 on count three for a total bond of $1.25 million.

A statement was released on Tuesday from the family of Sgt. and Mrs. Davis.

On behalf of the Davis family they would like to thank the Bellwood Police Department and American Airlines for the support that they have extended to the family. They would also like to thank the friends and coworkers of Sergeant Davis and Mrs. Davis for all of the prayers and condolences that they have extended.

In this very difficult time, the Davis family wants to express their love and support for Eric Junior whom they love and for him to know that he has not been abandoned. Further, they want it known that Eric Junior is their main focus. They also ask for privacy at this most difficult time.

Recently, a close friend of the parents, who were allegedly shot to death by their 19-year-old son in his college dorm room, says something "out-of-character" must have occurred.

Jordan Murphy tells The Associated Press Sunday that Eric Davis Sr. and his wife, Diva, were "doting parents" and that James Eric Davis' Jr. is a "good kid."

Davis Jr. faces murder and gun charges in the Friday morning deaths of his parents at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. They were helping Davis Jr. pack for spring break. Davis Jr. fled the dorm after the shooting and was arrested Saturday morning.

Murphy worked from 2004 to 2008 with Davis Sr. in Chicago as Illinois Army National Guard recruiters. Murphy also said his family lived within 2 miles of the Davis family in suburban Plainfield. Murphy now lives in St. Johns, Florida.

.

James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested after a manhunt and faces murder and gun charges in the Friday morning slayings of his parents. Davis Jr.'s parents had picked him up Friday from a hospital where he had been brought for suspected drug abuse. His parents had planned to take him home.

After the shootings, officials canceled events and activities Friday evening on the campus.

The Davis family is from Plainfield, Illinois.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Davis Jr. acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

University police Chief Bill Yeagley says the 19-year-old can be seen on video in the dorm's parking lot with the gun before he entered the residence hall where his parents were shot around 8:30 a.m. The gun was registered to his father.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the parents. They will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Chicago.

Johnson Funeral Home

5838 W. Division

Chicago, IL

Wake: Friday 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Funeral: Saturday morning - Time to be announced