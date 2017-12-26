Boiler explosion damages windows at Grand Rapids steam plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A boiler explosion caused minor damage at a steam plant in western Michigan.

WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV report Tuesday that the blast occurred late Monday night at Veolia Energy in downtown Grand Rapids. Several windows in the facility were blown out.

Firefighters tell WOOD-TV that the boiler malfunctioned. A plant employee was uninjured, but taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The plant produces steam which heats and cools about 130 buildings in the city's downtown area.

Veolia general manager Perry Alburg later said the plant's "system is safe and reliable."

The system was taken offline overnight, but could be up and running again Tuesday.