Boil Water Advisory in Jackson

Friday, the city of Jackson issued a Boil Water Advisory for water customers in the city limits, and select properties in Summit, Blackman and Leoni Townships.

According to a press release, there was recently a malfunction at the water treatment plant that could cause bacteria in the water.

Tests of the water supply have not shown any bacteria.

In the meantime, neighbors should boil their water for one minute before drinking.

In a press conference, Mike Osborn, Director of Public Works, stated,

“We were conducting maintenance activities and overloaded our filters. our confluent turbidity was over 1.0 for nine minutes, and it is out of an abundance of caution that we are issuing this notice. “

The city will continue to test samples for bacteria, and Osborn stated that he's confident the samples will come back clear, and neighbors may be able to drink the water on Sunday.