Body Found Outside Boys & Girl's Club

A man is found dead outside the Boys & Girls Club on Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing Friday.

Police were called to the Boys & Girls Club shortly after noon for a report of someone hearing a gunshot and finding a man lying outside near the building.

Police say the man had a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was 24 years old, but have not released his identity yet.

A handgun was found near the man.

Police say the shooting is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and they are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding this death investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600.