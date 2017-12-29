Bodies of 2 men found in Detroit utility substation

DETROIT (AP) - Two men have died after possibly being electrocuted following a break-in at a utility substation on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit News reports that police say the men touched a 24,000-volt transformer Friday morning in the Detroit Public Lighting Authority building. It initially was reported that they made contact with a 38,000-volt power line.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fornell says DTE Energy was called about 4 a.m. to the area for a power outage. Workers discovered the bodies about 7 a.m.

Fornell tells the newspaper that "the only reason they would be in there is if they were stealing something" and that "a substation is a maze of wires and open conductors and that type of thing."

The men have not been identified. Autopsies will be performed.