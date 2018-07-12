Board tables decision on Lansing City Market

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Earlier this week, the Lansing Planning Board agreed with Mayor Andy Schor's plan to put the potential sale of the Lansing City Market to a private developer on the November ballot.

But during a Lansing Park Board meeting Wednesday night, the board voted to hold on a decision until after Mayor Schor holds public comment sessions on the issue.

In order for the request to go on the ballot, both Lansing's Planning and Park boards have to sign off on the request and Lansing City Council has to approve it by August 13th.

Times for the public comment sessions have not been scheduled at this time. Stay with News 10 as we continue to follow this developing story.