Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert headlining Faster Horses Festival at MIS

Faster Horses Festival has released the lineup for the 3-day camping & music festival set to take place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn July 20-22.

That lineup includes Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, as Brantley Gilbert headliners, as well as additional artists Cam, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Walker Hayes, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Ashley McBryde, Parmalee, RaeLynn, Morgan Wallen and more.

Passes will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10am at fasterhorsesfestival.com.