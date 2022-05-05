Binder Park Zoo will offer Mother's Day discount on Sunday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo will be offering a special discount to moms on Mother’s Day. The zoo has announced that admission to mothers will be half-off when accompanied by their children. The discount will also be available to grandmothers who are accompanied by their grandchildren.

Guests who visit the Binder Park Zoo will be able to see the dinosaurs of Zoorassic Park. They can also feed the goats, as well as the new zoo’s new addition: Norm the zebu. In the Wild Africa section, guests will be able to feed the giraffe. They will also be able to see the zebras and Al the Aldabra giant tortoise.

Binder Park Zoo Binder Park Zoo's bontebok mom and calf.

Food will also be available to guests at the Kalahari Kitchen or Beulah’s Restaurant. Guests can also ride on the Wilderness Tram, Conservation Carousel, and the Z.O. & O. train.

Binder Park Zoo will be open on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The last entry into the zoo will be at 5 p.m. More information can be found at the Binder Park Zoo website.

