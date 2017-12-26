Bill would drop restrictions on who buys drinks at VFW

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are working on a bill to allow out-of-town veterans to buy drinks at clubs run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion.

Under current law, veterans from out of town must rely on the generosity of others if they want a drink. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission says drinks can only be sold directly to local members at clubs, although the restriction isn't always followed.

Chuck Teller, commander at Port Huron's American Legion Post 8, says he'd welcome a change to what he considers an "ancient law." Senate Bill 662 says members of affiliated clubs could stop in and buy a cold one. The bill would also apply to Elks, Moose and Eagles clubs.

The Liquor Control Commission supports the bill.