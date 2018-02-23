Bigger, Better Nordic Festival this weekend

Fog
Happening this weekend, the 3rd Annual Michigan Nordic Fire Festival in Charlotte.
It's event that draws Vikings and drinkers of Mead to the area.
Viking history and fantasy will be featured, including the burning of a Viking long-ship, also sword fighting, games, contests and a Saturday Night Mead Hall.
The event is kid friendly with activities for the little guys where they can make their own Viking axe or shield, meet a Nordic Princess, and learn their Viking name.
Visitors can dress in Viking garb and historical re-en actors will be around the festival demonstrating a variety of period skills and abilities.
"The Michigan Nordic Fire Festival is a non-profit, community organization dedicated to a celebration of winter, fire, family and fun."
The festival happens at Lincoln Park, on 620 W. Shepherd Street in Charlotte.
It runs from:FRIDAY 6pm- 11pm (ship burning at 7pm) SATURDAY 10am-11am SUNDAY 11am-4pm