Big Super Bowl meal - Heart Attack danger

Buffets, endless supplies of chips and dips, junk food, beer and more - overindulging on Super Bowl Sunday can be half the fun. But Consumer Reports says it’s best to avoid overeating if you have underlying heart disease, hypertension or high cholesterol.

Why? Some evidence suggests a single bout of overeating a big meal can increases triglyceride levels and can cause inflammation of the coronary arteries - potentially resulting in a heart attack. So it definitely incurs a big risk to have a very large meal such as you would have on Super Bowl Sunday.

And stuffing yourself can also result in a slew of other troublesome issues - heartburn, gas, gout - and can also precipitate gallbladder attacks in people with gallstones. And a day spent overeating can lead to weight gain, putting more stress on the heart.

So this Super Bowl Sunday, don’t scramble back and forth to the buffet table. Just watch the game. To keep from overdoing it, Consumer Reports says avoid going to a Super Bowl party feeling famished. Eat a high-protein snack beforehand, and eat small portions. If you do overindulge, don’t use it as an excuse to blow the rest of the season. Simply hold the line the next morning and get back to your better habits.