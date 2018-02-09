Best Indoor IPRA Rodeo of the Nation Coming to MSU February 16 - 18

MSU Spartan Stampede Rodeo
February 16-18, 2018 
MSU Pavilion

The MSU Rodeo Club is proud to present the 49th Annual Spartan Stampede Rodeo at the MSU Pavilion for Livestock Teaching and Research February 16 - 18, 2018. This rodeo will showcase premier athletes from the ranks of the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) and award winning top caliber stock. The MSU Spartan Stampede has again been recognized as the “Best Indoor IPRA Rodeo of the Nation”.

The MSU Rodeo Club originated in 1969 and proudly presented its first Spartan Stampede that same year. In addition to organizing the award winning event, the club sends a team to compete in various rodeos throughout the Ozark Region. A portion of proceeds from the Spartan Stampede are used by the Rodeo Club to cover travel costs for MSU intercollegiate rodeo competitors in addition to providing a number of student scholarships. For more information on the rodeo, visit the MSU Rodeo Club’s website at http://msurodeoclub.com.

Tickets are available at the Wharton Center Ticket Office http://www.whartoncenter.com/, by phone at 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.