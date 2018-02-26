Bernie Sanders makes stop in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Senator Bernie Sanders made a stop in Mid-Michigan.
The Vermont Senator spoke at the Lansing Center Sunday, part of the “Repeal The TrumpTax Tour."
Sanders first thanked the crowd for his win in Michigan during the 2016 primary.
Sanders says America isn't supposed to be about the three wealthiest Americans, instead should be about the bottom half of American people.
“In a time of massive wealth and income inequality our job is not to give tax breaks to profited multinational operations and to the wealthiest people in this country,” Sanders said. “Our job is to demand that they start paying their fair share of taxes."
The rally was organized by the group Not One Penny.
Ellie Hockenbury, the Regional Communications Director for the Republican National Committee released this statement on Sander’s visit to Mid-Michigan.
“Deception is the name of the game today as Socialist Sanders tries to convince Michiganders that they’d be better off without the pay raises, bonuses, and new jobs that came courtesy of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Too bad for Bernie, Michiganders see through these lies spread about tax reform by Chuck Schumer, Debbie Stabenow, and him. Even worse for these liberal Democrats, voters will remember who really fought for their higher paychecks at the polls this November.”