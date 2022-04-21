Bell's Brewery new specialty release celebrates women in craft beer

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell's Brewery is introducing a new specialty release created to honor women in the beer industry and beyond called Sparkle and SMaSH.

It's a Belgian Tripel featuring a single malt and single hop blend. According to Bell’s, Sparkle and SMaSH has an ABV of 8% and features strong, fruit and spice tasting notes.

The new brew is part of the Bell's Unite Celebration 2022.

The recipe was also chosen by a female-led committee at Bell's. Ingredients for Sparkle and SMaSH come from two women-owned Michigan businesses: hops from Mr. Wizard’s Hops Farm in Monroe, along with malt from Empire Malting Company.

"This beer and others like it, are part of our commitment to connect what we do best: brew amazing, delicious beer with something that our industry needs to continue to strive to do,” said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s executive vice president. “We need to ask whose voices and ideas are being represented in our business then seek out and amplify underrepresented perspectives to both the brewing industry and our wider communities.”

Bell's is holding a release party for the drink this Sunday, April 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell's Eccentric Cafe & General Store in Kalamazoo.

The celebration is open to the public and will include food specials and live entertainment. Beer will be on tap and available to-go in 6-pack bottles from the General Store. All ages are invited.

A portion of the sales will benefit four women-focused organizations in West Michigan:

