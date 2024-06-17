Beat the heat: cooling centers near Lansing

Our neighborhood's heat wave begins today, stay cool from this weeks hot weather at a nearby cooling centers.
Ingham County
- CATA Transportation Center
- 420 S Grand Ave, Lansing (M-F 7:00am - 7:00pm; Sat-Sun 9:00am - 5:00pm)
- Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch
- 401 S Capitol Ave, Lansing (M-Th, 10:00am to 8:00pm ; F & Sat, 10:00am to7:00 pm ; Sun, 12:00to 5:00pm)
- Capital Area District Libraries - South Lansing Branch
- 3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing (M-Th, 10:00am to 8:00pm ; F & Sat, 10:00am to7:00 pm ; Sun, 12:00to 5:00pm)
- City of Lansing's Foster Community Center
- 200 N Foster Street, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)
- City of Lansing's Gier Community Center
- 2400 Hall Street, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)
- City of Lansing's Letts Community Center
- 1220 W Kalamazoo, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)
- City of Lansing's Schmidt Community Center
- 5825 Wise Road, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)
- McLaren Greenlawn Campus
- 401 W. Greenlawn Avenue, Lansing (Th-Sa: 11:00am– 6:00pm)
- McLaren Pennsylvania Campus
- 2727 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing (Th-Sa: 11:00am – 6:00pm)
- Capital Area Salvation Army
- 525 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am – 4:30pm)
Cristo Rey Community Center
- 1717 N. High Street, Lansing (Th-F: 8:00am – 5:00pm)
- CAC'S Mason
- 218 East Maple, Mason (Th – F: 8:00am – 4:30pm)
- Capital Area District Libraries - Mason Branch
- 145 West Ash Street, Mason (M-F 10:00am - 7:00pm, Sat 11:00am - 4:00pm)
- Capital Area District Libraries - Aurelius Branch
- 1939 South Aurelius Road, Mason (M, W 10:00am - 6:00pm; Tu, Th, F 2:00-6:00pm)
- Capital Area District Libraries - Okemos Branch
- 4321 Okemos Road, Okemos (M-F 9:00am - 8:00pm; Sat 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sun 12:00 - 6:00pm)
- Meridian Mall
- 1982 W. Grand River Ave, Okemos (F-Sa: 10:00am - 9:00pm)
- East Lansing Public Library
- 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing (Th: 10:00am – 9:00pm; F-Sa: 10:00am - 6:00pm)
Clinton County
- AgroLiquid
- 3055 W M21, St. Johns (Th-F: 8:30am - 4:30pm)
- Briggs Public Library
- 108 East Railroad Street, St. Johns (Th: 9:30am – 8:00pm; F: 10:00am – 6:00pm)
- First Congregational Church
- 100 Maple Ave St Johns (Th- Sa: 7:30am - 5:00pm)
- American Legion Post 412
- 5480 Clark Rd, Bath (Th-Sa: 12:00 - 9:00pm)
- Elsie United Methodist Church
- 160 W Main Street, Elsie (Th-Sa: 7:00am - 7:00pm)
- Elsie Public Library
- 145 W Main Street, Elsie (M,W, Th 11:00am - 7:00pm, Sat 10:00am - 2:00pm)
- Ovid Police Department
- 114 E Front Street, Ovid (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Ovid Public Library
- 206 N Main Street, Ovid (M-W 10:00am - 7:00pm, F 10am - 5pm, Sat 10am - 1pm)
- DeWitt District Library
- 13101 Schavey Road, DeWitt (M-Th 10:00am - 8:00pm, F 10:00am - 6:00pm, Sat 10:00am to 4:00pm)
Eaton County
- Capital Area Comm Services - Eaton County
- 1370 N. Clinton Trail, Charlotte (Th-F: 8:00am – 4:30pm)
- Walmart (Charlotte Location Only)
- 1680 Packard Hwy, Charlotte (F-Sat: 24 Hours)
