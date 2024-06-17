Beat the heat: cooling centers near Lansing

Our neighborhood's heat wave begins today, stay cool from this weeks hot weather at a nearby cooling centers.

Ingham County

CATA Transportation Center

420 S Grand Ave, Lansing (M-F 7:00am - 7:00pm; Sat-Sun 9:00am - 5:00pm)

Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch

401 S Capitol Ave, Lansing (M-Th, 10:00am to 8:00pm ; F & Sat, 10:00am to7:00 pm ; Sun, 12:00to 5:00pm)

Capital Area District Libraries - South Lansing Branch

3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing (M-Th, 10:00am to 8:00pm ; F & Sat, 10:00am to7:00 pm ; Sun, 12:00to 5:00pm)

City of Lansing's Foster Community Center

200 N Foster Street, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)

City of Lansing's Gier Community Center

2400 Hall Street, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)

City of Lansing's Letts Community Center

1220 W Kalamazoo, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)

City of Lansing's Schmidt Community Center

5825 Wise Road, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am - 5:00pm)

McLaren Greenlawn Campus

401 W. Greenlawn Avenue, Lansing (Th-Sa: 11:00am– 6:00pm)

McLaren Pennsylvania Campus

2727 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing (Th-Sa: 11:00am – 6:00pm)

Capital Area Salvation Army

525 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing (Th-F: 8:30am – 4:30pm)

Cristo Rey Community Center 1717 N. High Street, Lansing (Th-F: 8:00am – 5:00pm)

CAC'S Mason

218 East Maple, Mason (Th – F: 8:00am – 4:30pm)

Capital Area District Libraries - Mason Branch

145 West Ash Street, Mason (M-F 10:00am - 7:00pm, Sat 11:00am - 4:00pm)

Capital Area District Libraries - Aurelius Branch

1939 South Aurelius Road, Mason (M, W 10:00am - 6:00pm; Tu, Th, F 2:00-6:00pm)

Capital Area District Libraries - Okemos Branch

4321 Okemos Road, Okemos (M-F 9:00am - 8:00pm; Sat 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sun 12:00 - 6:00pm)

Meridian Mall

1982 W. Grand River Ave, Okemos (F-Sa: 10:00am - 9:00pm)

East Lansing Public Library

950 Abbot Road, East Lansing (Th: 10:00am – 9:00pm; F-Sa: 10:00am - 6:00pm)



Clinton County

AgroLiquid

3055 W M21, St. Johns (Th-F: 8:30am - 4:30pm)

Briggs Public Library

108 East Railroad Street, St. Johns (Th: 9:30am – 8:00pm; F: 10:00am – 6:00pm)

First Congregational Church

100 Maple Ave St Johns (Th- Sa: 7:30am - 5:00pm)

American Legion Post 412

5480 Clark Rd, Bath (Th-Sa: 12:00 - 9:00pm)



Elsie United Methodist Church

160 W Main Street, Elsie (Th-Sa: 7:00am - 7:00pm)

Elsie Public Library

145 W Main Street, Elsie (M,W, Th 11:00am - 7:00pm, Sat 10:00am - 2:00pm)

Ovid Police Department

114 E Front Street, Ovid (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm)

Ovid Public Library

206 N Main Street, Ovid (M-W 10:00am - 7:00pm, F 10am - 5pm, Sat 10am - 1pm)

DeWitt District Library

13101 Schavey Road, DeWitt (M-Th 10:00am - 8:00pm, F 10:00am - 6:00pm, Sat 10:00am to 4:00pm)



Eaton County

Capital Area Comm Services - Eaton County

1370 N. Clinton Trail, Charlotte (Th-F: 8:00am – 4:30pm)

Walmart (Charlotte Location Only)

1680 Packard Hwy, Charlotte (F-Sat: 24 Hours)



