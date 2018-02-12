Battle Creek Police Officer charged for drunk driving

A Battle Creek Police Officer has been charged with drunk driving after crashing a vehicle Sunday morning.

The name of the officer has not been released.

Battle Creek Police say that the officer was off-duty, and driving their own personal vehicle when they crashed into a utility pole around 4 a.m at the intersection of N 20th Street and Richfield Avenue.

The officer was uninjured and no one else was involved in the crash.

The charged officer is now being kept in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The officer's arraignment is scheduled for February 26th.