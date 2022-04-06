Battle Creek police: Man killed in 'brutal attack'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead after what police are calling a “brutal attack” in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek police say officers received a call around 6:17 Tuesday evening about a 33-year-old man who had been badly beaten at a house on Spring Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found Ryan Brouse inside the house with significant injuries to his face and head.

Police say Brouse was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries early Wednesday morning.

Battle Creek police have not released any additional details about the attack.

