Barry County husband and wife found dead after possible murder-suicide

YANKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a Barry County couple were found dead after a possible murder suicide this week.

It happened at 1828 Lakeridge Dr. in Yankee Springs Township.

Authorities were called to the home of Michael Cybulskis, 50, and Ellen Cybulskis, 61, on Tuesday after a coworker went to check on them when they did not show up to work for at least two days.

The coworker tried knocking on the door, but there was no answer. They soon discovered the couple on the floor of the home while peering through a window.

Authorities determined both of them died of apparent gunshot wounds. Police say they are waiting on a forensic report to determine an official cause of death.

Police urge anyone in a crisis to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741. If you need help now, call 911, or go to the nearest emergency room.