Barn completely destroyed in fire

A giant barn is now completely destroyed after it went up in flames in Ingham County Wednesday night and investigators think the barn's owner might have caused it.

It happened in the 2200 block of Eden Road in Vevay Township around 10:40PM.

By the time fire crews from Mason, Dansville and Leslie arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The Mason Fire Department tells FOX 47 the 30x30 barn was storing a car, boat, tractor and motorhome. They were all destroyed along with the barn itself.

No one was hurt and the homeowner was the one who called 911. Fire crews got the fire completely out shortly after midnight Thursday morning. They say the cold temperatures made fighting the blaze more difficult.

The Mason Fire Department says there's a water well that runs water pipes to the barn and to a nearby house.

The homeowner told firefighters that he put heat lamps on the pipes to keep them from freezing.

Investigators believe that's what could have started the fire.