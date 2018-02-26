Bag catches on fire due to lithium-ion battery

A video of a plane taking off in China was posted on social media showing a carry on bag that caught on fire.

The fire was put out with bottles of water and juice.

According to the airline the fire was caused by a charging device that wasn't being used.

Another similar incident took place on a Russian plane last month.

These on-board fires show the hazards lithium-ion batteries can pose on planes.

These batteries power, phones, laptops, and e-cigarettes.

The Federal Aviation Administration has asked passengers not to pack these batteries.