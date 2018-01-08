Award presentation Monday night for Eaton Co. officers

Awards will be presented Monday night by Eaton County Sheriff Reich at a ceremony to recognize officers who went above and beyond in the line of duty.

Below is a list of awards and recipients that will be handed out:

Bravery Dep. Michael Ruedisueli - Assisted Delta Fire by entering a burning residence rescuing two residents.

Life Saving - Dep. Tim Daust, Dep. Dan Anderson, Dep. Heather Stefan, Wendy Jones - Saved a heart attack victim found in a driveway. (See related topics for this story.)

Life Saving - Dep. John Davidson - Saved the life of a male victim who had a heart attack while helping his son. Also later in the year saved the life of an elderly male who had a cardiac event while driving on I-96 and crashed in to the cable barriers.

Life Saving - Sgt. Scott Brooks, Dep. Chris Cunningham, Dep. Garrett Schlossberg, Dispatcher Samantha Davis - Saved the life of an overdose victim by using CPR and NARCAN.

Life Saving - Dep. Theresa VanDorpe, Dep. Adam Holliday, Officer Craig Briscoe (ERPD) - Saved the life of an attempted suicide victim.

Professional Excellence - Sgt. Scott Brooks, Dep. John Davidson, Dep. Jason Shipman, Dep. Mike Ruedisueli - For their efforts in subduing a suicidal subject with a gun.

Professional Excellence - Dep. Nick Newton - Assisted Eaton Rapids Police Department with a military veteran who was suffering from PTSD and had become combative. Dep. Newton who is also a military veteran was able to build a rapport with the subject and took him for treatment and evaluation.

Professional Excellence - Capt. Robert Jordan, Dep. Craig Morehouse, Dep. Joe Haeck, Dep. Aaron Long, Dep. Amy Hughes, Dep. Jody Peterson, Dep. Erica Kayne - Responded to a medical emergency involving an inmate.

Professional Excellence - Sgt. Chris Kuhlman, Dep. Josh Popa, Dep. Preston Dahlgren, Dep. Roxanna Fronckel - Responded to the scene of a suicidal subject with a handgun and were able to successfully take the subject into protective custody.

Awards that will also be announced at the event will be the Volunteer of the Year, Deputy of the Year, and Civilian of the Year.

This presentation takes place at 6 p.m. at the Eaton County Sheriff's Office in Charlotte.