Auto Show: Press Preview Underway

DETROIT, Mich (WSYM) - Celebrating it's 30th year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is among the most prestigious auto shows in the world.

It brings unparalleled access to the automotive products, technologies, people and ideas up close in one area.

Administered by executive director Rod Alberts, the NAIAS is one of the largest media events in North America, and the only show in the United States to earn an annual distinguished sanction of the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles, the Paris-based alliance of automotive trade associations and manufactures from around the world.

The Auto Show is open to the public January 20-28, 2018.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year will be revealed during the North American International Auto Show's press preview days.

The announcements are expected Monday morning at Detroit's Cobo Center.

This year's car finalists are the Honda Accord, Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry. Truck finalists are the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Utility finalists are the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Honda Odyssey and Volvo XC60.

Last year's winners were the Chevrolet Bolt, Honda Ridgeline and Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Sixty automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 24th year.

FOX 47's Alani Letang will have stories for you at 5:30 and 10 P.M., including concept cars and the car and truck of the year.