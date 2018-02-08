Authorities: Teen in custody after school shooting threat
12:56 PM, Feb 8, 2018
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening a shooting at a school in southern Michigan.
Columbia Township police Chief David Elwell says the Columbia School District student was escorted by police along with a parent to a health facility, where he was admitted for evaluation. No injuries were reported.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Elwell says evidence was retrieved by police at the student's home. The Jackson County prosecutor's office is expected to review the case following the police investigation.
Superintendent Pam Campbell says the district early Thursday was notified about the threat against Columbia Central Junior High School following a tip late Wednesday to the state's OK2SAY program. Classes were canceled for the day Thursday in the district following the threat.