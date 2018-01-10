Authorities release names of 2 dead in Upper Peninsula fire

FOX 47 News
2:30 PM, Jan 10, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Authorities have released the names of two young people found dead following a fire at a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette Police Department says the bodies of 22-year-old Krista Urbanc and 23-year-old Zachary Johnson were found inside the two-story home following the fire late Monday.

Police say they both lived at the home. The Mining Journal reports the city lists the home as a rental property.

Marquette police and state police fire investigators were working Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire.