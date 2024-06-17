Authorities investigating suspicious fires at Holt Public Schools

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Delhi Township Fire Department and Ingham County Sheriff's Office are investigating three suspicious fires at Holt Public Schools over the weekend.

The three fires happened at Washington Woods Middle School and Horizon Elementary School.

Authorities responded to a dumpster fire at Washington Woods Middle School around 3 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to a roof fire at Horizon Elementary School at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Delhi Township Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Ball said a specially trained dog came out to determine if accelerators were used to start the fire. Ball said the dog "got a hit," and both fires are being treated as arson.

After both fires were extinguished, authorities returned to Washington Woods to find an additional fire had been set. The third fire went out on its own.

Additionally, Horizon and Washington Woods were vandalized over the weekend with graffiti.

School officials say the incidents came just days after Holt Public Schools ended their school year for the summer.

“We are committed to the safety and security of our students and community,” said Dr. David Hornak, superintendent of Holt Public Schools. “We are deeply appreciative of quick response to these incidents by both the Delhi Township Fire Department and the Windsor Township Fire Department.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these fires to contact Chief Brian Ball at (517) 268-3043 or Detective Sgt. Brad Delaney at the Sheriff's office at (517) 676-8251.

