Authorities identify three involved in apparent I-96 murder-suicide

Two people are dead and a third person was critically injured following a shooting on I-96 Saturday night.

An Ionia County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a motorist assist call, and arrived at the scene just after 10 pm Saturday night.

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post assisted at the scene and helped close a portion of I-96 was closed while Sheriff's Detectives investigated the shooting. The highway reopened at 1:40 am.

The two victims were returning home from a vacation when they were shot.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the deceased are identified as 51 year-old David Somers of Kaleva, MI and 51 year-old Lisa Somers of Kaleva, MI. Both died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says David Somers had just picked up his wife, Lisa Somers, and their daughter Amedy Dewey at the Gerald R Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. They were headed to the Midland area when deputies believe David shot the two women before turning the gun on himself. A loaded shotgun was found at the scene underneath David Somers body.

Lisa and David both died, while 18-year-old Amedy remains in critical, but stable condition. Deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office searched their home and found no other victims.

According to MLIVE David Somers underwent surgery for a brain tumor the day before. Police are still searching for a motive in the killing.

