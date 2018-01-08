Authorities identify three involved in apparent I-96 murder-suicide

Two people are dead and a third person was critically injured following a shooting on I-96 Saturday night.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the deceased are identified as 51 year-old David Somers of Kaleva, MI and 51 year-old Lisa Somers of Kaleva, MI.

Both died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

A loaded shotgun was found at the scene underneath David Somers body.

An Ionia County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a motorist assist call, and arrived at the scene just after 10 pm Saturday night.

The Deputy discovered a silver Chebrolet Equinox just off the roadway, and the two deceased victims.

A third victim, identified as 18 year-old Amedy Dewey also of Kaleva, MI and daughter of Lisa Somers, was found inside the SUV.

Dewey was transported to a Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI in critical condition from an apparent gunshot wound.

She remains in critical, but stable condition at this time.

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post assisted at the scene and helped close a portion of I-96 was closed while Sheriff's Detectives investigated the shooting.

The highway reopened at 1:40 am.

The incident is still under investigation, and more information may be released.

