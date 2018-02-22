Austin Dillon Drives the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to Victory Lane at the Daytona 500
1:27 PM, Feb 22, 2018
MIDLAND, Mich. - Any NASCAR fan will tell you about the legendary Daytona 500, an iconic race that has seen some of the most grueling and exciting action.On Sunday,Cup Series driver Austin Dillon drove the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to victory lane in one of the most exciting races in the event’s storied history.
The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) is a sponsor of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and a partner with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). Together they develop new technologies in the lab that are then tested by Austin Dillon on the race track, ultimately speeding implementation in transportation technologies. Dillon’s historic win at the Daytona 500 demonstrates how the power of advanced materials, technology manufacturing and in-lab and on-track testing help drive the science of speed.
“Dow has been with me since the beginning of my Cup career - I’m very thankful for that and I’ll never forget it - and we just brought them a win,” Dillon said. “I said after my first win that nothing could beat it, but this does.”
Dow and RCR’s partnership has enabled scientists and engineers to test transportation systems and technologies in one of the most extreme operating environments—the race track—to ensure they deliver in the real world. Some of the solutions developed from this collaboration include sealants, carbon fiber and lubricants. These solutions that can make the difference between a winning and failing engine.
“Our partnership with Richard Childress Racing extends from the racetrack to the lab,” said Louis Vega, vice president for Dow Olympic & Sports Solutions and president of Dow Australia & New Zealand. “We have been working collectively to develop the transportation technology to achieve this success, and we’re looking forward to the next win.”
The benefits of this collaboration at the intersection of sport and science extends beyond NASCAR to the transportation industry as a whole, with the ability to accelerate widespread technology and system adoption, auto manufacturers can meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands for passenger vehicles. On and off the track, Dow’s partnerships such as with RCR produce research and help drive the development of innovative solutions in the transportation market and beyond.
About Dow
The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that help it to address complex global issues. Dow’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. Dow is a subsidiary of DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP), a holding company comprised of Dow and DuPont with the intent to form three strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty sectors. More information can be found atwww.dow.com.