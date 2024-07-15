Attorney General urges consumers to stay vigilant for Prime Day

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Tomorrow marks the beginning of Amazon Prime Day, but be aware of potentially scammers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the large shopping event attracts scammers looking to exploit unexpecting customers.

"Amazon Prime Day may be a great opportunity for deals, but it’s crucial to stay alert against scams and predatory practices,” Nessel said. “By being aware and taking simple precautions, you can protect yourself and enjoy a safe shopping experience.”

Online retailers will often use "deceptive patterns," such as hidden costs, fake urgency or fake scarcity.

Nessel, 16 other attorney generals and the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Amazon for ruining the customer experience. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon replaces relevant and better quality products with paid advertisements and Amazon's own products.

Tips to avoid falling for these tactics include:



Make a shopping list and set a budget before browsing Prime deals;

Confirm all models and items before purchasing;

Pay close attention to the return policies;

Place items in their carts instead of using the “Buy Now” functionality to ensure the best deals

Compare prices with competitors.

Customers should also look out for fake reviews that are either not genuine or AI-generated. Buyers are encouraged to do their own product research for reviews.

Scammers may send fake emails or texts that seem to be from Amazon, either offering deals or asking for account information. These are designed to steal personal information. To avoid this, check the sender's email address and do not click on any images, links, or attachments.

Website spoofing is also a form of scamming. Websites may mimic Amazon's look and feel in order to steal payment information. Shoppers should make sure to check at all websites start with "http://" and contain amazon.com.

Lastly, scammers may call to alert you of suspicious activity on their Amazon account. Amazon will never send unsolicited messages asking for sensitive information. If this happens, report the caller to Amazon Customer Service.

For more information on customer protection, visit this website.

