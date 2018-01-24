Attorney General Statement on Nassar sentencing

The Michigan Attorney General's office released a statement after the Larry Nassar sentencing recapping what happened in the Nassar Sentencing Hearing.

Here is that statement:

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court today sentenced Lawrence G. Nassar, 54, of Holt, to 40 to 175 years in prison for seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Aquilina also awarded restitution to survivors for an amount to be determined.

The sentence, read in open court, follows 7 days of victim impact statements. Over 156 survivors were able to present their statements to court either in person, via video or having it read on their behalf.

Nassar was previously an osteopathic sports physician at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Attorney General Schuette initiated his first charges against Nassar on November 22, 2016, and the second round of charges occurred on February 22, 2017.

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree on November 22, 2017 in Ingham County, and to three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in Eaton County on November 29, 2017.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Angela Povilaitis, Robyn Liddell and Chris Allen and funded by a United States Department of Justice grant awarded by the Office of Violence Against Women and is administered by the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board. Department of Attorney General Victim Advocate Bekah Snyder and Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan Victim Rights Training Specialist Angela Tomasko coordinated victim testimony and impact statements. The Michigan State University Police Department, led by Chief Jim Dunlap and Det/Lt Andrea Munford, were the primary investigative agency.

Nassar will next appear in Eaton County on January 31, 2018 in front of 56th Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham.