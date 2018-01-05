Attorney General Schuette decides to investigate MSU over Nassar

State Attorney General Bill Schuette has decided to launch an investigation into Michigan State University and how it handled the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case - this according to Detroit's Fox 2 News.

News 10 is waiting on the official announcement of the investigation, but no word on when exactly that will be.

Several of Nassar's victim have been calling for an investigation into MSU's handling of the Nassar scandal for months.

They claim the university could have prevented dozens of girls from being abused if MSU did not ignore complaints about Nassar years ago.

Last month -- Nassar was sentenced to sixty years behind bars on federal child porn charges and he's appealing that sentence.

In less than two weeks -- Nassar will be sentenced on ten criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County.

A judge has set aside an entire week so more than 100 victims that are invited to speak will get their chance.

Nassar will be in court on the 31st for sentencing in Eaton County.