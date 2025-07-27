Attorney General Dana Nessel releases statement on Traverse City Walmart stabbing

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on the attack at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday, July 26th.

“I am grateful for the quick action from the many local law enforcement officers, emergency services personnel, Munson medical team, and the good Samaritans in Grand Traverse County, whose quick action undoubtedly saved lives following yesterday’s heinous attack. My thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families, as well as the Grand Traverse community as a whole."





“Grand Traverse Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg is a dedicated, career criminal prosecutor, and I maintain full faith in her and her office in the handling of this matter. My department has been in touch and has offered our assistance wherever it may be valuable.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Authorities say 11 people were stabbed during the attack.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

Police identified the suspect as Bradford James Gille, a 42-year-old resident of Elkden, Michigan.

Prosecutors plan to charge Gille with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Gille faces life in prison if convicted, due to previous assault charges and controlled substance violations.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.