Attorney for Geddert releases statement on USAG suspension

An attorney for John Geddert has released a statement on his behalf.

"At this time, Mr. Geddert only wishes to convey his heart-felt sympathy to all victims of Larry Nassar's abuse. Any further comments will distract from the victims' statements at Nassar's sentencing before Judge Aquilina."

On Monday Geddert, owner of Twistars in Dimondale and DeWitt, was suspended by USA Gymnastics while they complete an investigation. Geddert allowed Nassar to treat gymnasts at his gymns in Dimondale and Deweitt.

They released the following statement: "John Geddert has been suspended under the interim measures provisions of Section 10.5 of USA Gymnastics’ Bylaws. USA Gymnastics is unable to comment further as this is a pending matter.”

Twistars has been named in a lawsuit claiming that Geddert failed to protect survivors from Larry Nassar’s abuse.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November.

Over the last week, other survivors who trained at Twistars, told the judge at Nassar's sentencing hearing Geddert required gymnasts to see Nassar for treatment.

Bailey Lorencen spoke at Nassar's sentencing hearing on Monday. She alleges that it was highly suggested that she see Nassar for any injuries, and not her family physician. "In an environment like Twistars a monster like him could thrive," she noted the abuse she says Geddert inflicted upon all of the gymnasts. She says that Geddert's abuse was like "fuel" to Nassar.

Victim 185 says that Geddert would ignore all other doctor's advice, and tell her that only Nassar could fix her.

Isabell Hutchins spoke Tuesday, she reffered to Nassar and Geddert as "the dynamic duo."

FOX 47 tried calling Geddert, and going to his home, but he was not available for comment.