A hacking scheme is affecting banks in the United States.

The scam is called "jackpotting" and it involves taking money from ATM's.

According to authorities, robbers use malware and hacking tools to take control of ATM's.

Once the robber has taken control of the ATM, the cash comes out quickly as though the robber has won the jackpot.

Places like Europe and Asia have seen "jackpotting" before.

However, it's a new threat in the U.S.