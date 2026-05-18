Assault with intent to murder charge after shots fired at Rives Township home

RIVES TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Pleasant Lake man is facing an assault with intent to murder charge after firing shots at a Rives Township residence early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post responded to a shots fired complaint at a home in Rives Township in Jackson County in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 17.

The suspect arrived at the home, threatened to kill the individuals there, then pulled out a gun and fired at a person. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect ran the scene. Troopers later found and arrested him.

He is currently in the Jackson County Jail on charges of assault with intent to murder and domestic violence.

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