Asking neighbors at the Lansing airport if they're REAL ID ready

LANSING, Mich. — Travelers at Capitol Region International Airport are now required to present a Real ID to board domestic flights, as the federal requirement officially took effect Wednesday.



Angie Render and Holly Cooper arrived at the airport prepared for their trip to Orlando with their Real IDs in hand.

"We just knew it was going to be a long process if we didn't have it," Render said.

Render tells me she's been ready to fly with her Real ID for some time as she travels frequently.

"I went to Mexico in March, and I had it then," Render said.

Cooper has been prepared even longer.

"I got it when I had to renew my ID about four years ago," Cooper said.

The Real ID requirement, which officially began Wednesday, means all air travelers must present a Real ID-compliant identification before boarding any domestic flight in the United States. This federal mandate aims to enhance security standards nationwide.

Real IDs can be identified by the star in the top right corner of state-issued identification cards.

According to TSA officials, travelers without a Real ID can still fly using alternative forms of acceptable identification, including enhanced licenses, passports, and permanent resident cards.

Deborah Earven also came to the airport prepared for the new requirements.

"I was prepared to have my passport just in case," Earven said.

Earven hasn't heard of any travelers experiencing problems yet, but notes some people in her circle have no plans to obtain a Real ID.

"People have mentioned they don't have it, or they aren't going to get it, but maybe they don't travel," Earven said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

