Arrests made following threats involving Michigan schools

1:15 PM, Feb 22, 2018
Copyright 2018 WSYM-TV

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say two students have been arrested following an investigation into a threat involving a school in southwestern Michigan.

MLive.com reports a potential threat was investigated this week involving Community High School, the Portage Public Schools' alternative high school program.

Meanwhile, a threat by an 18-year-old student of a shooting at Otsego High School led officials to keep students home Thursday. And WDIV-TV reports a 15-year-old student was arrested Wednesday following a threat involving Melvindale High School in suburban Detroit.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida.

In the Flint area, a letter to parents says a student who made a threat involving Clio schools was arrested and held pending possible charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top