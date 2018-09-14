Around Town 9/14/18 - Zoobie's Oktoberfest

Lansing, Mich. - While many associate fall with Apple Cider or Pumpkin Spice Lattes, for beer lovers it's all about Oktoberfest and Zoobie's Old Town Tavern will be celebrating this Saturday.

Based on the festival over in Munich, Zoobie's on the Patio will have live music, Oktoberfest beer from Short's Brewing and a special German themed menu. It all starts at 3pm and goes until 11pm and there is no cover.

It is also for a good cause. For each beer sold Zoobie's will donate a dollar to the Capitol Area Humane Society.