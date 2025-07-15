Are you prepared for a natural disaster in Mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. — Tornados and floods have devastated neighborhoods across the country, but many residents may not be ready if something were to happen close to home.

Ingham County Emergency Management is partnering with the National Disaster Preparedness Center to offer free training classes.

Recent tornados in Mid-Michigan and flooding events highlight the need for disaster preparedness in local communities.

The training specifically targets first responders and community groups who would provide assistance during emergencies.

"People are familiar with tornadoes and especially floods. Especially lately, so we've used that as a draw in to bring this education to our area," Rob Dale, the Deputy Emergency Manager at the Ingham County Emergency Management Center, said.

Across the nation, we've seen floods in Texas and close to home, tornadoes in Mid-Michigan.

Dale tells me that when it comes to natural disasters, it's important to have a plan in place.

"The types of events we talk about are what we've had in Michigan. Tornado's certainly we've had several this year. Flooding, we don't get the flash flooding Texas gets, fortunately, but we do have river flooding that will impact homes and require evacuations," Dale said.

To prepare, the county is collaborating with the National Disaster Preparedness Center to put on free training classes this month and next.

"We put people through an exercise with what they've learned and kind of simulate what would happen in the real world," Dale said.

Though classes are open to all neighbors, they specifically target first responders and those who would help in an emergency.

"Our community groups that may help provide food and services after a tornado, we'd like to have them involved because we want everyone to be a part of what we can move forward with," Dale said.

Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart tells me this is extremely helpful for city groups and city leaders across our neighborhoods.

"The reality is we're seeing more extreme events, and we need to make sure residents are prepared for that and what do we need to do more strategically so that they are," Stuart said.

Stuart also says she urges neighbors to try and prepare too.

"It's important each citizen has their own plan, so they do work beforehand, and they know what they're options are," Stuart said.

Dale tells me that there are two classes open in August.

"It's really just a mix of learning about science and applying it right afterward," Dale said.

