Applicants wanted for Citizen's Police Academy

The Citizens Police Academy is looking for new officers and you could be one of them.

The Lansing Police Department Citizens' Police Academy (CPA) is designed to provide people with information about the officers, assignments, equipment, policies, law, and overall operation of the Department.

It's a 40-hour program held once per week for three hours, that even includes a "ride along" opportunity for those attending.

The CPA wants to give an insiders look to participants into job specific practices not always seen from the outside.

They hope that citizen involvement will dispel any misconceptions, eliminate speculation and increase police and community rapport during the process.

And in return, the department offers a service to the community at the same time, becoming more aware of public concerns and any misunderstandings.

Those who attend the academy will be exposed to many different topics, including training, communications, criminal investigations, patrol, policies, crime prevention, volunteer services, specialized equipment, and specialized units.

Instruction and presentations covering all topics will also be conducted through lectures, demonstrations, tours and physical interaction.

The citizens academy is open to anyone 18 years old and above who lives or works within the City of Lansing.

Others will be considered based on enrollment interest.

If you want to take part - you'll need to complete the Citizen Police Academy Application form and send it to: Rhonda.Mubarakeh@lansingmi.gov or Lansing Police Department, 120 W. Michigan, Lansing, MI 48933 Attention: Rhonda Mubarakeh.

The training begins January 25.