Apple 'text bomb' bug causes device to crash

Light Rain
HI: 48°
LO: 49°
Apple devices are getting infected by an issue called a "text bomb" for the second time this year, according to WFLA.
iOS 11.2.5 has a major flaw caused by a Unicode symbol, which is a character that represents a text or a letter in another language. That text, however, is actually a virus.
It was recently discovered that two specific Telegu Indian Language Unicode Symbols can crash any Apple device when used.
It works like this -
When an Apple user gets a message with the virus text the device will completely shut down. Then, when that person reboots their device, the bug locks up the Messages app.
According to The Verge, Apple will be releasing a patch to fix the issue.