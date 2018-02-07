Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones

Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 10:56AM EST expiring February 8 at 12:56PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 7 at 10:56AM EST expiring February 8 at 12:55PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:59AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:15PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:11AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 11:58PM EST expiring February 7 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
Apple is mulling refunds to customers who paid full price for battery replacements on older iPhones.
Apple now offers a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices. Apple isn't providing details on a potential rebate yet. The possibility was mentioned in Apple's five-page letter to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded more details about the iPhone slowdown.
Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday. Thune says Apple will follow up with additional information at a future date.
Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A new battery is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.